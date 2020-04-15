LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area is encouraging eligible citizens to register to vote.
Registration for the June 2 General Primary Election is open through May 18. In order to participate in the election, individuals must register as either a Democrat or Republican.
Act 77, passed in October 2019, now allows no-excuse mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.
The provisions of the new Pennsylvania law have opened access to easier participation in elections of government officials.
As a non-partisan organization that neither supports nor endorses candidates or political parties, LWV educates voters on issues and opportunities associated with getting citizens involved in our government. The League of Women Voters is encouraging individuals to consider voting by mail for the June 2 Primary Election. In addition, those who satisfy certain specific criteria, away from home, suffering from an illness, can continue to vote by absentee ballot.
You can apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot by contacting the Union County Elections Office, Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th Street, Lewisburg, PA 17837. Phone: 570-524-8681.
If you have a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT identification number, you can apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot online at www.votespa.com/Voting-in-PA/Pages/Mail-and-Absentee-Ballot.aspx.
Military and overseas voters should use the federal form when applying for an absentee ballot.
Applications for absentee and mail-in ballots must be received by the County Elections Office by 5 p.m. May 26. Postmarks do not count. Voted ballots must then be received by the county elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, June 2. Postmarks do not count.
