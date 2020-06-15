LORETTO — Saint Francis University has announced its dean's list for the spring semester.
To be named to the list, students must attain a quality point average of 3.5 on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
Local students named to the list include:
• Cassandra Brungard, of Watsontown, a health science major.
• Cierra Eby, of Coal Township, a psychology major.
• Ryan Oliver, of Mifflinburg, a nursing major.
