LEWISBURG — Observations that face mask use has dropped since Union County entered the green phase of pandemic mitigation were shared Tuesday by a Union County commissioner.
Preston Boop, commissioner chair, said he is personally treating the green phase as a go-ahead, but will wear a mask if a store owner requests.
“I’ve been in Weis Markets multiple times without a mask,” Boop noted. “I don’t even see anybody at the door anymore.”
Boop said he was not fearful, though at age 68, he conceded he was in an at-risk category for coronavirus. He has observed varying degrees of mask use within Union County.
“Once you get west of Fairground Road there is a whole different attitude in Union County, and probably north of the hospital and south of Bucknell,” Boop said. “I don’t have any disrespect for the people who are fearful and want to wear a mask.
“But that’s not me,” he added. “I don’t fear the virus.”
Green phase conditions first required face mask use in all businesses, but it has since been left up to individual business owners.
Mask proponents, including Commissioner Stacy Richards, have urged consistent face mask use.
