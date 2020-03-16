MILTON — The Milton Fire Department's 27th Palm Sunday Ham Dinner has been scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at the fire department, Ridge Avenue, Milton.
Free delivery will be provided to Milton residents. To order a meal for delivery, call 570-742-9895 on April 4 or 5.
