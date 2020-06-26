HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that all driver license and photo centers, including ithe Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
Motor vehicle counter services at the Harrisburg Riverfront Office Center will also be closed Friday, July 3.
Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
