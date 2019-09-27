LEWISBURG — About 30 parents and students attended a public work session prior to the Thursday night board meeting of the Lewisburg Area School District.
At issue was a cooperative learning strategy implemented with the new school year.
Superintendent Dr. Steven C. Skalka explained the structures were developed years ago by Dr. Spencer Kagan. They were sometimes referred to during the work session using the author’s name.
“The idea is about how we present information so that students are more engaged in it,” Skalka said. “We had training in August for all of our teachers.”
Skalka explained the structures don’t change from grade to grade though the content changes radically.
“This isn’t about curriculum or content,” Skalka said. “It about engaging kids in the curriculum and content.”
Social skills were a big part of the Kagan program, Skalka said, and included active collaboration and showing appreciation for one another. Class-building and team-building exercises were also a component.
“This is about how do you interact,” Skalka said. “How do you make eye contact when you are talking with somebody? How do you take turns and how do you show appreciation for the fact that they helped you?”
Skalka said teachers were instructed to use the Kagan strategies only when they fit.
Criticism included the way the Kagan strategies were rolled out and that introverted students may be engaged in classes but not appear to be. High-fives, fist bumps and cheers encouraged in the process were also critiqued.
Kathy Swope, director and board president, acknowledged that student feedback was a catalyst in calling the work session. It included a petition purportedly signed by 25% of the students at Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School. Ruby Lock, a seventh grader, first circulated the petition.
Tula Lock, her sister and an LAHS sophomore, was frustrated by the fist bumps and high fives. As a student in advanced placement classes, she found the team-building exercises less than productive. Questions meant to start dialogue, such as what flavor Pop Tart was her favorite, were also dismissed.
Tera Unzicker-Fassero, a parent to three district children and former board member, said her elementary school child was at ease with what was happening in class but her older children were not. She feared some older students would truly dislike going to school because of the Kagan strategies.
Paula Reber, Lewisburg Area High School principal, conceded information should have been circulated in advance.
“Did we go to the community on this and at least inform you of what was going on? We didn’t. Should we have? Absolutely,” Reber told the gathering. “When you have every teacher in the district trained on something, it does affect everybody’s kid.”
Reber added that some of the cheers and high-fives had been toned down since the start of the school year. She asked parents to trust the administration and teachers as they get more comfortable with the strategies.
Swope was appreciative of the input and said a response would be forthcoming.
