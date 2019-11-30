Milton, PA (17847)

Today

A wintry mix this morning will change to a rain and snow mix for the afternoon. High 36F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.