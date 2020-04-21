BLOOMSBURG — For the health and safety of the members of the Husky family, and to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Bloomsburg University football program has announced the cancellation of the 22nd annual John Sterling Devlin Memorial Golf Classic and Silent Auction.
The event was scheduled to be held Saturday, May 30, at Frosty Valley Country Club in Danville.
However, in a video statement Bloomsburg head football coach Frank Sheptock said the tournament — and the Devlin Scholarship — will remain a staple within the Husky program moving forward.
“A total of 117 football players have benefited from the nearly $200,000 that has been raised over the years,” said Sheptock. “Those are numbers that would jump off any stat sheet, and a lot of wins are a result of your collective efforts. The Devlin family is both humbled and grateful for the continued support and recognition in the honoring of John Devlin. There is strength in numbers, and there is still work to be done to achieve the goals of the program. Your 2020 contribution will directly support those goals and will benefit the next 117 Devlin Scholarship recipients!”
Donations toward the Devlin Scholarship can continue to be made by visiting www.TakeActionBU.org/devlin. Additional information regarding an upcoming online silent auction as well as a recognition of the Devlin family at a Huskies’ home football game this coming fall will be announced.
