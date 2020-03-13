Two years ago, I penned a column in which I suggested NASCAR drastically revise its Speedweeks schedule.
In that column, I proposed moving Daytona 500 pole qualifying to the Wednesday prior to the race. With that change, I proposed the qualifying races remain on Thursday.
On the Saturday prior to the Daytona 500, I suggested the track hold both the Xfinity race and the Busch Clash.
Imagine my delight when NASCAR recently announced a 2021 Speedweeks schedule similar to what I proposed. Were they listening to me?
The big difference from my proposal is that the Busch Clash will be held on the Tuesday before the Daytona 500. In addition, the race for the previous year’s pole winners will for the first time be contested on the track’s infield road course.
I am not a proponent of the recent trend of moving races from track’s oval configurations to their infield road courses. However, I believe this is a brilliant move on NASCAR’s part.
Last year, I proposed the Busch Clash be eliminated as I opined that it “has turned into a poorly attended demolition derby.”
The race was a true wreck fest this year, with only a handful of cars finishing. I was again disgusted with this once great race.
Holding the race on the track’s infield road course is a brilliant way for NASCAR to attempt to save one of it’s traditional events.
With racing on the infield course, I’m convinced more fans will attend. In addition, I doubt the race will have the carnage which has occurred in the Clash and other races contested at Daytona in recent years.
The series has been proposing mid-week races for several years, and this is a great way to test the waters.
I will be curious to see if other mid-week races are added in 2021. I wouldn’t be surprised if the spring All-Star race is also contested on a weeknight.
I expect the change to the Speedweeks at Daytona schedule is the first of several 2021 schedule changes NASCAR will unveil in the coming months. I’ll be quite interested to see if I like the other changes.
If NASCAR’s executives are smart, they may really be able to reignite interest in the sport by making the proper schedule changes. At the same time, if they make dumb moves they could alienate a number of long-time fans.
In watching Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman running up front over the first three races of the season, I was reminded of the 1995 NASCAR season.
That year, two young drivers who would eventually become NASCAR champions — Jeff Gordon and Bobby Labonte — were regularly the two drivers fighting for victories.
Could Blaney and Bowman be the two drivers fighting for the 2020 NASCAR championship? That may be a stretch, but it will be interesting to see if the two drivers develop into regular top competitors.
With Blaney announcing he has signed a multi-year deal to remain at Team Penske, that takes one name off the list of drivers who could potentially replace Jimmie Johnson at Hendrick Motorsports when he retires after this season.
It also means two of Penske’s three drivers — Blaney and Joey Logano — will now be with the team long term. The question mark is veteran Brad Keselowski, whose contract also expires at the end of this year.
It will be interesting to see if Keselowski remains with Team Penske or looks for another ride. I wouldn’t be surprised if Keselowski soon inks a long-term deal to remain with the Penske team as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.