SUNBURY — A 46-year-old Beaver Springs man reportedly alarmed people at a Sunbury campground in the early hours of Friday morning when he removed clothing, and committed alleged thefts and criminal mischief.
State Police At Stonington charged Andy L. Catherman with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft, indecent exposure and terroristic threats. Once Catherman was cleared at Geisinger-Shamokin Hospital, he was jailed in Northumberland County, troopers added.
According to troopers, Catherman entered multiple campsites at Nikomahs Campground, 200 Spruce Hollow Road, Upper Augusta Township, and alarmed people. Catherman allegedly committed thefts and criminal mischief, and removed his clothing.
Troopers said Catherman was under the influence of narcotics and stated that if he had a gun, he would have shot troopers.
