HARRISBURG — To celebrate the fall season in Pennsylvania, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) experts will be available to serve as regional advisers on fall foliage, offering tips and resources to help residents and visitors experience a colorful autumn in a variety of ways across the commonwealth.
Fall foliage typically peaks for several weeks beginning in October across Pennsylvania. Starting September 24, weekly fall foliage reports can be found online on the DCNR website and will be updated every Thursday. Visitors can get suggestions about the best spots to view fall foliage on the Penn’s Woods Fall Foliage story map and on the Pennsylvania Tourism Office website.
“Throughout the state, our foresters and park personnel look forward to recommending both the best times and locations to glimpse our autumn woodlands in all their splendor,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “With 121 state parks and more than 2.2 million acres of state forestland, Pennsylvanians truly are blessed with an abundance of prime fall-foliage viewing areas.”
While the leaves are the star of the show, Pennsylvania is abounding with great festivals, pick-your-own farms, and unrivaled haunted attractions that make the state the obvious choice for autumn. Pennsylvania’s nearly 204 million travelers annually inject more than $43 billion into Pennsylvania’s economy, generate more than $4 billion in tax revenues, and are responsible for more than 500,000 jobs related to or benefitting from tourism.
“Even during these uncertain times of COVID-19, Pennsylvania’s happy travelers can safely enjoy the beauty of our commonwealth’s parks and woodlands,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary of the Office of Marketing, Tourism and Film in the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). “No matter which corner of the state you’re visiting, our fall foliage offers a breathtaking look at the splendor of Penn’s Woods.”
Regional forestry experts can discuss the chemistry of fall foliage color, as well as the projected outlook for fall foliage in their region of Pennsylvania. State experts include
Northeast Pennsylvania
• Tim Latz, assistant district forester, Pinchot Forest District, Dalton
Northwest Pennsylvania
• Cecile Stelter, district forester, Cornplanter State Forest District, Warren
Southeast Pennsylvania
• Rick Hartlieb, assistant district forester, William Penn State Forest District, Elverson
Southcentral Pennsylvania
Ryan Reed, natural resource program specialist, Harrisburg
Southwest Pennsylvania
• Dave Planinsek, forester, Forbes State Forest District, Laughlintown
Northcentral Pennsylvania
• Chris Firestone, wild plant program manager, Tioga State Forest District, Wellsboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.