NEW BERLIN — A 52-year-old Selinsgrove man was killed early Thursday morning, Aug. 6, when a Ford truck crashed head-on into a motorcyle along Route 204 near Benfer Drive in Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Dean Dorman, 52, was killed in the crash which occurred at 7:54 a.m., near New Berlin.
A 2019 Ford F350 driven by Antonio Vazquez, 48, of York, was traveling south when it crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Harley-Davidson Sportster driven by Dorman, who was wearing a helmet.
Vazquez, who was belted, was not injured. Troopers said he will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
In addition to Pennsylvania State Police, the New Berlin Fire Department, Dauntless Hook and Ladder Ambulance Service, Hummels Wharf Ambulance Service and Kratzerville Fire Company responded to the scene.
