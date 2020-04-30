LPN center students, staff adapting to virtual education

LEWISBURG — Like instructors and students across the country, those at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s (CSIU) Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center are adapting to an online learning model.
Dr. Timothy Campbell, R.N., director of the center, said on March 16 the school moved to a virtual setting from classroom instruction and clinical rotation at health care facilities.
“The change in instructional venue has been approved for the duration of the emergency declaration by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing,” Campbell said. “The faculty and students have transitioned well.”
According to Campbell, 63 students are enrolled in a class which is scheduled to graduate in August. Twenty students are members of a class which will graduate in December, while 23 students are part of a class which will graduate in December 2020.
“We anticipate meeting all identified program and student learning outcomes via the online format for the duration of the emergency declaration,” Campbell said. “Although the content is being presented online and in alternative formats, we believe our students will be prepared to achieve a passing score on the NCLEX-PN.”
The NCLEX-PN is an exam nursing center graduates must pass in order to become licensed practical nurses.
Campbell said the nursing center’s clinical affiliates have canceled all clinical rotations for students until further notice.
“We hope to be returning to some alternative clinical activities later in the semester,” Campbell said. “Additional opportunities are being investigated to provide students with in-person experiences assisting area businesses in return-to-work situations.”
He said those opportunities could include providing employee assessments, temperature checks, and education on hygiene and new protective policies.
Typically, Campbell said students complete clinical rotations at area hospitals and long-term care facilities.
“The clinical rotations offer students hands-on experience with patients and clinical practice opportunities,” Campbell said. “Students receive practical experience in the clinical, advocacy and educational role of the nurse. Clinical rotations also offer students an opportunity to work as a member of the greater health care team.”
Students typically spend about 60% of their educational time in clinical rotations, according to Campbell.
“Initially, they spend time in our fundamentals lab learning patient care before starting in the first trimester with one clinical per week,” he explained. “In their next level, they spend two days each week in a clinical area. By the last level, students spend three days each week on clinical rotations.”
The online coursework currently being completed by students includes virtual simulation clinical activities.
“Virtual simulation is an online platform that provides a clinical patient scenario experience for nursing students,” Campbell explained. “Much like the graphics and interface of computer games, the patient is shown in a hospital bed, communicates with the nurse and allows the student to provide care via a computer-generated scenario.”
He has heard positive comments from those who have switched to the online learning model.
“Students have expressed an appreciation for the work that the LPN center administration and and faculty have done to facilitate the transition, although most indicate a preference for in-house and actual clinical instruction,” Campbell said.
Dr. Bernadette Boerckel, CSIU’s director of Community Outreach, said the LPN center helps to fill a void in the community.
“Our area has had a huge demand for health care workers prior to COVID-19, certainly during, and will for a long time after,” she said. “The LPN center is an incredible educational value.”
She noted the center is ranked 33rd out of 4,500 colleges nationwide in Georgetown University’s Return on Investment Report.
“The CSIU also has supportive programs to help adults who are interested in transitioning into the health care pipeline,” Boerckel said.
Specifically, she pointed to CSIU’s Work Attributes Toward Careers in Heath (WATCH) program.
“We are always looking to recruit individuals that meet our program criteria to help them advance careers, the health care industry and our local economy,” Boerckel said.
Katherine Vastine, who supervises the WATCH program, noted that CSIU administers the program, which is made possible through a Health Profession Opportunity Grant.
“The WATCH project is designed to assist eligible individuals to pursue health care careers, such as certified nursing assistant, licensed practical nurse, registered nurse and other health care support occupations,” Vastine said. “WATCH assists with career coaching and supportive services such as tuition, books and uniforms.”
For more information on the program, visit www.csiu.org/watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.