LEWISBURG — The menorah lit Sunday night in Lewisburg held a symbolic meaning which extended beyond its appearance.
Rabbi Yisroel Baumgarten, co-director of Chabad of Lewisburg, said the item traditionally lit on Hanukkah is meant to remind all who see it of the ancient Maccabee victory over Syrian forces and the rededication of the traditional Temple.
Baumgarten said while the lights brighten the surroundings, the menorah is also a reminder to extend Jewish values to all areas of life. Two flames were lit Sunday evening in Hufnagle Park, with additional lights added nightly for eight days.
“Every single one of us has the ability to light one candle for one area of their life,” Baumgarten told the group. “Let it shine. Make it bright so it inspires others to light. Then find another part of your life you can add to.”
He also called the festival a good time to reconnect with Jewish values and share them with friends, neighbors and relatives.
“If each and every single one of us do our part and keep on adding one light at a time, eventually we can light up the whole world,” he continued. “This world needs it now more than ever. The whole idea of Judaism is to make this world a better place.”
Baumgarten said Hanukkah was an opportunity for individuals to ask what they could do to do just that.
Mayor Judy Wagner represented Lewisburg Borough Council and noted the borough’s diversity. The lights, she said, reflected the hopes for a more peaceful world.
Amy O., a recent transplant from another area, said the eight-days of Hanukkah meant fun with her children and evoked earlier days.
“There is singing and dancing around and spinning that dreidel,” she added. “It goes even further back to when I was a kid.”
Gift exchange is also traditional during Hanukkah. Its dates vary according to the Hebrew calendar.
Others among the approximately 25 people gathered were neither Jewish nor from Lewisburg, but had personal reasons for traveling to attend.
They included Jeff Kunkel of Selinsgrove and his daughter Morgan who saw value in the custom and the fellowship involved.
“We just like to support all traditions,” said Jeff. “People are going out and doing a public event, we like to support it.”
Hanukkah-themed songs were sung and included participation by Ravi “Saxman” Evans on saxophone.
Baumgarten also noted that Chabad of Lewisburg had grown to a point where a larger space was needed. Its new home, 60 S. Second St., Lewisburg, was in what is popularly called the Tuscan Villa.
