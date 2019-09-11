DANVILLE — Tiffany Seitz, Miss Pennsylvania 2019, visited the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital (JWCH) in Danville on Tuesday.
Part of her role when named to the honor included serving as goodwill ambassador to the five Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals including JWCH.
Though she was too young to remember it, Seitz noted that as a newborn, she was no stranger to hospitals.
“I was born cocaine positive due to maternal cocaine usage,” she said. “The doctors who were handling my case at the time gave me a two-week life expectancy. They said if I lived beyond two weeks, it was basically not looking good for me.”
Seitz said doctors at the time predicted she would have physical deformities and other challenges if she survived her first year.
“I’ve proven that wrong,” Seitz said. “That is why I am her and am so grateful for every moment.”
Seitz calls herself a “miracle kid,” though she was not in a CMN hospital.
Meantime, Seitz said her objective as Miss Pennsylvania was to increase awareness of foster children and adoption. She said she has three older siblings who went through the foster system.
“Adoption is an unconventional way to start a family, but it is a valid way to start a family,” Seitz said. “I want to educate as many people as possible, people who may be interested in taking this route to start a family of the benefits, not just for the family but for that child.”
Seitz visited with nearly a dozen young patients on the children’s floor.
They included Katelyn Herman of Newport who is hospitalized montly for treatment. Justine Beckey of Newport, Katelyn’s mom, said her daughter recived montly infusiton tratments for an autoimmune condition. Katelyn was expecting to be released today.
Also on the mend and hopeful of a prompt release was Adam Salazar of Tunkhannock. Salazar told Seitz of his cooking expertise and some of his other activities. He noted he felt much better Tuesday than the day before.
Seitz appeared in the 25th Union County Veteran’s 4th of July Parade in Lewisburg, shortly after being named Miss Pennsylvania in June.
Seitz will represent Pennsylvania in the Miss America pageant. The finals will be aired from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 on NBC.
