Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 78F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.