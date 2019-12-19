MILTON — Service organizations from across the Milton area have come together to make the holiday season a little brighter for those in need.
Representatives from the Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions clubs which serve the Milton area delivered Christmas gifts Wednesday afternoon to the Milton Police Department.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said the organizations purchased gifts for families in need whose names were provided by the Milton Area School District. Members of the police department will be delivering the gifts.
In addition to the gifts, the families will also be receiving food items provided by the Milton Salvation Army.
“One of our tenants is public service,” Zettlemoyer said, of his department. “We are trying to give back to the community we serve.”
Both he and Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan touted the partnership which exists between the district and the police department.
“The school and police relationship is not just something during the holiday season,” he said. “We have a great partnership with (district) administration and staff.”
Keegan said the district prides itself on working with the police department and community service organizations.
“The school district values its partnerships within the community,” she said. “It’s an informal coalition of people coming together to support our students within our community.”
Chris Coup, a member of the Milton Rotary Club, said this marked the third year the clubs joined forces to purchase gifts for those in need.
“We all have specific projects, but we are all doing the same thing,” Coup said, of the clubs. “We’re supporting our local communities.”
Tom Evans, Milton Rotary Club president, said it was fun purchasing and wrapping the gifts for those in need.
“It’s a fun project on the part of our members and it’s good for the community,” he said.
Shirley McPherrin, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run, said members of the club also enjoy participating.
“It’s a fun project,” she said.
“Children are our main cause,” Jane Mertz, also a member of the Kiwanis Club, added.
Jim Bolich and Bart Reichard, members of the Milton Lions Club, agreed that it was a worthy project for the clubs to participate in.
“It’s a good project to work together on,” Reichard said.
“Our motto is ‘We Serve’ and we try to do what we can,” Bolich added.
Elizabeth Anderson, an elementary guidance counselor in the Milton Area School District, said the gifts will be appreciated by the families who receive them.
“For some students, the only help they get is through the school or one of the community agencies that help us,” she said. “It’s a relief to the parent who wants to provide for their child but may not be able to.”
“This isn’t possible without these organizations and the school working together,” Zettlemoyer said. “We are all proud to be Miltonians and we are working together.”
