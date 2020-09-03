HARRISBURG — State data showed local confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 82 over six area counties. Three new deaths were reported in Northumberland County and one in Snyder County.
New confirmed cases increased by 29 in Northumberland County, 36 in Columbia County, seven in Lycoming County, five in Union County, three in Snyder County and two in Montour County.
Statewide, new cases of COVID-19 surged by 1,160, and the Department of Health reported 20 new deaths, bringing the statewide total since March to 7,732.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 679 cases (38 deaths)
• Columbia County, 696 cases (35 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 507 cases (23 deaths)
• Union County, 376 cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, 147 cases (3 deaths)
• Montour County, 122 cases (5 deaths)
