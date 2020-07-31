STATE COLLEGE — Northumberland County is on the edge of being in an area designated as having Abnormally Dry conditions, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.
Meteorologist Matt Steinbugl said the western two thirds of Pennsylvania — minus Erie County — are classified as being Abnormally Dry.
While Northumberland County is on the edge of being in the Abnormally Dry area, Steinbugl said the area east of the Susquehanna River is not experiencing a drought.
Steinbugl said the United States Drought Monitor takes into consideration numerous criteria when determining if an area is in a drought situation.
The United States Drought Monitor website lists five different stages which it assigns to areas: Exceptional Drought, Extreme Drought, Moderate Drought, Abnormally Dry and None.
While the bulk of Northumberland County is in the area classified as None, the northern tip and an area in the southwestern corner of the county are in the Abnormally Dry area. Most of Union County is classified as Abnormally Dry, with the exception of the eastern tip, which is in None.
According to the United States Drought Monitor website, the impacts of being in an area classified as Abnormally Dry include: Crop growth being stunted, an elevated fire danger, lawns turning brown, gardens beginning to wilt and surface water levels declining.
During July, Steinbugl said the weather service’s monitoring station at the Williamsport Regional Airport has recorded 1.86 inches of precipitation, which is 2.19 inches below normal.
Over the last 60 days, Steinbugl said Northumberland County has recorded 2 1/2 inches of precipitation below the average. Over the past 90 days, the precipitation deficit is at 4 inches.
“It’s been dry, it’s been a dry month, the last three months,” Steinbugl said. “That’s what’s driving the abnormally dry conditions.”
There is a chance of showers in the forecast in each of the next six days.
