BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble Theatre School will be offering Zoom classes, for children in first grade through high school, Oct. 20 through Nov. 12.
Taught by BTE ensemble members, affiliated artists and staff, Fall Virtual Theatre School 2020 courses include:
• Storytelling for ages 7-11. Students will explore famous stories as they learn basic elements of oral interpretation and performance.
• Imagination Station for ages 8-11. Students will explore expressive movement guided by their imagination in a highly interactive workshop format.
• Stage Make Up for ages 12 and up. Using materials that can be found around the house, students will learn how to create character with make up including how to do various special effects such as wounds and injuries.
• Audition Techniques for ages 12 and up. Students will learn how to prepare for an audition by being introduced to a range of techniques used by professional actors.
• Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet for teens. Students will explore the rich language and meanings of one of the most important plays in the English language. Great for getting a head-start on that Shakespeare unit in school.
Full schedule information about course offerings and registration are available online at www.btetheatreschool.org.
