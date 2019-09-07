NORTHUMBERLAND — The former president, director and senior trust officer of Northumberland National Bank must pay $100,000 in civil penalties, according to information posted recently on the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency website.
According to a consent order posted on the comptroller’s website, Scott A. Heintzelman engaged in misconduct while serving as head of the bank’s Trust Division.
Heintzelman “caused the bank to execute thousands of trades of fixed income securities during the period from April 2002 to May 2014 between customer trust accounts at the securities’ face or par value... without consideration to the actual market value of the securities,” the filing said.
As a result of this misconduct, the filing said Heintzelman caused trust customers to pay or receive an unfair price “on such par value cross trades.”
This misconduct caused the bank to lose approximately $1.21 million when it reimbursed 561 trust customers for their losses, the filing said.
Between May 2005 and November 2014, the filing said Heintzelman caused the bank to provide “guarantees of principal and earnings to approximately 19 trust accounts and periodically created or instructed others to create false trust account statements for those customers.”
The filing states Heintzelman’s misconduct caused the bank to suffer approximately $50,000 in losses when it honored Heintzelman’s guaranteed principal and returns to trust customers.
Heintzelman also obtained $10,000 in cash from “a chronically ill trust customer” and held the funds at his desk from April through November 2014 “in an attempt to defraud the customer or otherwise facilitate fraud.” The filing said he maintained no records to show he was “legitimately holding” the cash.
Between 2009 and November 2014, the filing said Heintzelman “misappropriated tax return preparation fees amounting to at least $10,600.”
The filing concluded that Heintzelman “engaged in violations of laws and regulations, reckless unsafe or sound practices and breaches of his fiduciary duty.”
He has been ordered to initially pay $50,000 in civil penalties, with an additional $50,000 to be paid no later than Jan. 15.
