Fire, police, ambulances respond to traumatic injury

MILTON — Multiple fire, emergency medical services (EMS) and police units were called just after 1 p.m. Wednesday to a farm along Phillips Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County, after receiving reports that a 14-year-old boy had sustained a traumatic injury to the chest.
EMS personnel to arrive on scene reported via radio the boy may have sustained a gunshot wound.
A Life Flight helicopter was placed on standby, but later canceled by responders.
Radio reports indicated the boy was found unresponsive in a barn by his brother.
Agencies responding to the scene included the Turbot Township Fire Company, Pennsylvania State Police, ambulances from Milton and the Warrior Run Area fire departments, and medics from Evangelical Community Hospital.
No further details on the incident are currently available. The Standard-Journal will release additional information as it becomes available.
