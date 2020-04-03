SECV offering free internet to students, teachers

NORTHUMBERLAND — With homes turning into classrooms as schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, some families are being left to question how their students will keep up with their work as school districts have switched to online courses in order to continue educating students.
Service Electric Cablevision (SECV) is stepping up to the plate and offering those families with no means of accessing the internet the resources to do so.
Sam Haulman, general manager of SECV’s Sunbury System, said the company is offering 90 days of free internet service to students, teachers and professors who do not currently subscribe to SECV internet. The offer includes a free cable modem rental.
“It applies only to new (internet) customers who have not subscribed to SECV internet service within the last 60 days and other restrictions may apply,” he said.
Anyone taking advantage of the offer must provide written proof of their child’s current enrollment at a local school in SECV’s service area. Teachers and professors must reside in SECV’s service area and provide evidence of their current employment status.
Self-installation is required, with the assistance of a technician outside of the home.
“None of us have ever experienced anything like this unprecedented situation so there are extraordinary steps being taken by health providers, first responders, educators and many other essential service providers,” he said.
“As a provider of internet service, SECV takes seriously the accompanying responsibilities of maintaining its network to serve to serve not only current customers but also new customers,” he said.
Currently, Haulman said the company is seeing higher bandwidth usages on its network.
“Various steps have already been taken to increase bandwidth capacity and availability,” he said. “SECV will continue to monitor usage and take the necessary actions to reduce congestion when possible.”
To assist its current customers, Haulman said the company has temporarily lifted the bandwidth usage data plan limits for all levels of internet service.
He also noted that customer service representatives are working from home.
“We are temporarily only performing service calls via customer self-installation, with assistance of a technician being outside the home, for the safety and well being of our employee and customers,” he said.
For more information on the free internet offer, call 877-955-7328.
