TURBOTVILLE — In many schools, students who are caught jumping in the halls are disciplined for their actions. In one hallway at the Turbotville Elementary School, students are encouraged to jump, follow squiggly lines and focus on moving.
Principal Nathan Minium said the school’s sensory hallway, located in the area of “The Blue Room” was recently implemented by placing special decals on the floor.
The decals instruct students to do such things as jump from one line to another, step along footprints and walk in circles in accordance with lines which appear on the floor.
Minium said B.J. Koch, the school’s health and physical education teacher, approached the School Wide Positive Behavior Team with the concept of creating the sensory hallway.
“A sensory hallway is a space to incorporate the motor skills, hand-eye coordination, basic movement,” Minium explained. “It gives (students) a chance to have a break from their classes.”
Minium said there are only two classrooms in the hallway where the decals have been placed.
Koch and Faith Halderman, a school counselor, said students were told in advance what’s expected of them when following the decals in the hallway.
Students at the school enjoy following the directions on the hallway floor, and they understand what’s expected of them while there.
“It works on behavior and silence,” Dia Noviello, a second-grade student, said. “When you are using this, you have to be quiet.”
Minium noted that teaching aspect is one of the many benefits of the space.
“We are giving (students) something to do and to focus on,” he said.
Koch said the health benefits of being active are among the many positive aspects of the hallway.
“That was a driving force for me (in creating this area),” he said. “I wanted to find a way to move a little differently.”
“We have indoor recess in ‘The Blue Room,’” Halderman said. “This is something proctors at recess plan on using.”
In small groups, students will be allowed to use the area during indoor recess time.
“That will be really helpful in the winter,” Halderman said.
She said teachers will be able to send students to the hallway if they finish a test early, or if they find students need a break between classroom activities.
“It’s fun for the kids when they come through the hallway,” Oakley Landis, a second-grade student, said. “It’s a good resource for kids who aren’t feeling happy.”
Koch said the floor decals are not just a temporary addition to the school.
“The plan is to leave them in place for the rest of the year and leave them in place for next year,” he said.
He also noted that students are following the rules they have been given when using the space.
“They are focused on the things they are supposed to do in the hallway,” Koch said.
