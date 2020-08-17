HARRISBURG — Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 12 in Northumberland County, but slowed in other area counties, according to data released Monday by the state Department of Health.
Two new confirmed cases were reported in Lycoming and Snyder counties and one in Snyder County. One confirmed case was removed from Union County's tally and no new cases were reported in Columbia County.
Statewide, cases rose by 384, according to the Department of Health. No new deaths were reported across the state. A total of 124,844 cases of COVID-19 have been reported since March, along with 7,468 deaths.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 528 cases (18 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 419 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 462 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 289 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 100 cases (3 deaths)
• Snyder County, 106 cases (2 deaths)
