Doc classifies vaper as 'one of the sickest patients that I've seen'

Editor’s note: The Standard-Journal continues its look at vaping today. Additional stories will include a local business and additional school comment.
DANVILLE — A Geisinger Health System physician describes one patient he’s treated for a vaping-related illness as “one of the sickest patients that I’ve seen.”
Dr. Jaya Prakash Sugunaraj, a pulmonary and critical care physician, describes vaping as using battery-powered devices to heat liquid into an aerosol which is inhaled.
“It’s rapidly becoming a popular product,” Sugunaraj said. “(Vaping) was first discovered in China, back in 2003. It ended up in the U.S. market in 2007.”
By 2014, he said it became the most commonly used tobacco product by youth in the United States. In 2018, 3.6 million youth were estimated to be involved in vaping.
“One in five high school students and one in 20 middle school students are using,” Sugunaraj said. “This is growing into epidemic proportions.”
He said individuals — particularly those with underlying health conditions such as asthma — can develop severe lung inflammation by vaping.
“This can lead into grave and critical conditions leading to respiratory failure,” Sugunaraj said.
“I have taken are of one patient, in my practice in critical care, that was a vaping-related lung injury that I reported to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control),” he continued. “The patient… is one of the sickest patients that I’ve seen.”
Individuals with severe lung injuries can develop a cough, chest pain, stomach and intestinal problems.
“Some of (the patients) required hospital admission, including ICU (intensive care unit) admission,” Sugunaraj said. “Sometimes, they have to be put on a respirator or breathing machine.”
He said patients are often put on steroids, and given medication to treat infections.
“We don’t have the long-term impacts (of vaping) yet,” Sugunaraj said, adding that studies are underway.
He said it’s important to educate the community, particularly children and teenagers, about the dangers of vaping.
“Since most of the people who are vaping are young, we don’t want to wait another 20, 30 years to find out this is bad,” Sugunaraj said. “It would be better as a society if we can educate them to quit (vaping).”
He added that parents need to be positive role models for their children.
“I know people love to vape,” Sugunaraj said. “Do not do that in front of your children. If you have a nicotine cartridge, do not keep it around young kids. It can be lethal.”
He encourages parents to speak to their children about vaping.
“The lungs are to help you to breath. Smoking is not good,” Sugunaraj said. “As a parent, I feel it is my responsibility to know the facts about e-cigarettes, to take the action and protect my kids.”
