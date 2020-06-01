HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health reported 356 new case of COVID-19 on Monday, and 12 new deaths.
Locally, Northumberland County added a pair of cases, Union three cases and Montour County one additional case.
No new local deaths were reported.
Following is a list of counties, with case counts from a week ago (Tuesday) and current case counts (as of Monday afternoon):
• Northumberland County, 174 cases, now 194 cases
• Lycoming County, 160 cases, now 164 cases
• Union County, 54 cases, now 62 cases
• Snyder County 38 cases, now 45 cases
• Montour County, 50 cases, now 53 cases
• Columbia County, 344 cases, now 348 cases
