LEWISBURG — It was noted this week that floats used in the Union County Veterans’ Fourth of July Parade were just about all accounted for.
Phyllis Marquette, committee secretary, said buyers signed transfer forms which will permit them to enter their float in the parade at no cost indefinitely, provided it is maintained in as-good or better condition.
Marquette said a Liberty Bell float, a modified version of the Chef Boyardee float and a trailer will be going to the Milton Harvest Festival.
June Moser, Williamsport Veteran’s Center director, agreed to take a Korean War float and find a home for it.
The Vietnam War Memorial float was moved to a Watsontown Trucking facility in White Deer Township nearly three weeks ago.
A buyer for the Christy Mathewson float is still being courted. Marquette said there was a good chance for it to be sold.
It contains a replica of a baseball glove and replica of the Christy Mathewson Gate at Bucknell University.
However, the Civil War float was bought by the Borough of Gettysburg. It was scheduled to be on its way today and will not be returning.
The need for spaces to store the floats was a discussion topic prior to the cancelation of the 2020 parade over coronavirus concerns.
Marquette recently announced that she would be stepping aside as secretary after six years of service to the committee.
The Tuesday night meeting saw approval of Amy Weller, of Mifflinburg, as secretary. Weller’s experience included service in similar roles with nonprofits including the American Youth Soccer Association (AYSO) and employment in a local law office.
The next meeting of the Union County Veterans Fourth of July Parade Committee will be at a time and date in September to be announced.
