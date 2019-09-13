This week, a look at 10 drivers who I believe are currently the best in NASCAR. It should be noted this is not a list of my favorite drivers, just drivers who are currently at the top of their form.
It should also be noted there are other drivers who overall have better career stats but are currently not performing their best. The best example of that would be Jimmie Johnson, who is second on my list of all-time greats but is in the midst of two terrible years.
Here are the 10 drivers currently at the top of their game:
10. Chase Briscoe. He has a long way to go to make it to the top of this list, but Briscoe seems to get better each week, at times outrunning his highly touted Xfinity series Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Cole Custer. Briscoe claimed his second-career series victory earlier this season in Iowa.
9. Cole Custer. A six-time winner this year in the NASCAR Xfinity series, many have Custer pegged for greatness.
8. Tyler Reddick. The defending NASCAR Xfinity series champion has emerged as one of that series “Big 3” this season, winning four races. He’s expected to remain in contention for the championship until the season finale.
7. Denny Hamlin. Hamlin opened the season by joining elite company and claiming his second Daytona 500 win. He’s since turned in one of his best seasons, winning at Texas, Pocono and Bristol. The question is if he’ll keep the momentum going through the championship push, or whether he’ll fall apart as pressure mounts like he has several times in the past.
6. Christopher Bell. With six NASCAR Xfinity series wins to his credit already this season, the 2017 truck series champion has emerged as a favorite to win this year’s Xfinity crown. He’ll be moving on the the Cup series next year and while he may experience some “rookie blues” there, he’s eventually bound for NASCAR greatness.
5. Kyle Busch. With four Cup, four Xfinity and five truck wins just this season to his credit, the 2015 Cup and 2009 Xfinity series champion certainly deserves a spot on this list. There’s little doubt he’ll be part of “the final four” this year in Homestead.
4. Kevin Harvick. Although it took him until July to win his first race of this season, the 2014 Cup champion has been very consistent this year. While some may not consider him to be the favorite to win this year’s championship, I expect Harvick to at least give the eventual champion a serious run for their money through the closing laps at Homestead. His domination of Sunday’s Brickyard 400 marked Harvick’s third win of the season and 48th of his career.
3. Martin Truex. Since joining Joe Gibbs Racing at the start of the season, Truex hasn’t dominating the 1.5-mile tracks like he did with the now shuttered Furniture Row Racing team. But Truex has shown that he’s barely skipped a beat by joining a new team, winning races in Richmond, Dover, Charlotte and Sonoma. Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin will be mighty jealous if their new teammate tops them in the championship battle.
2. Ross Chastain. Before the start of the season, Chastain lost a top Xfinity series ride with Chip Ganassi Racing due to sponsorship wows. He somehow now finds himself as one of two drivers favored to win the truck series championship. Chastain is bound for greatness and has three truck and one Xfinity win to his credit so far this season. Should he win the truck championship, his popularity will skyrocket, as will his chances of landing a top Cup ride.
1. Brett Moffitt. Moffitt had his ride bought out from under him by another driver after winning the 2018 truck championship, and some questioned if he would be able to find another ride. He was quickly hired by the GMS Racing team and now — with four 2019 wins to his credit — finds himself on top of the point standings and the favorite to win this year’s truck championship. At 27 years of age, Moffitt is still young enough to rank as a driver who should be coveted by top teams. He also has mounds of experience on his resume, as he was the Cup series Rookie of the Year in 2015.
