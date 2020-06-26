Saturday, June 27
• New Jersey Snake Man, 1 p.m. Elias Center for the Performing Arts, 212 S. Fifth St., Mifflinburg, presentation of live snakes. ($)
Saturday, July 4
• Free sno-cones, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Third and Market streets, Mifflinburg.
• Grill and Chill Fest, noon to 5 p.m., Milton Riverview Park, across from the Milton Moose Family Center, South Front Street, Milton. ($)
Saturday, July 11
• Adventure in Fun, 1 p.m. Elias Center for the Performing Arts, 212 S. Fifth St., Mifflinburg, animals in a fun presentation. ($)
Friday, July 17
• Blueberry desserts pickup, 6 to 8 p.m., Mifflinburg Community Park pavilion, Mifflinburg. 570-966-1666 or mhra@dejazzd. (R) ($)
Saturday, Sept. 12
• Wine, Brews and Blues Festival, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. VFW Carnival Grounds, Mifflinburg. Vendors contact 570-966-1666 or mhra@dejazzd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.