Teen raises $6,600 for children's hospital

MILTON — Wielding a check for more than $6,600, a Meadowbrook Christian School student was grinning from ear to ear as she left the school early Friday afternoon to visit the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
Hannah Rabb, a 13-year-old eighth-grade student at the school and an avid golfer, was inspired to raise funds for the children’s hospital in Danville after previously raising more than $8,500 for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with other junior golfers.
She picked the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital to raise funds for as she wanted to assist a local hospital.
Rabb credits students and staff at her school with assisting in the fundraising. A pajama day was held, in which students were permitted to wear pajamas to school if they donated to the cause.
Prior to the pajama day, Rabb spoke to students at her school during chapel time about her efforts.
She also held a putt-a-thon at the Bucknell Golf club, where Rabb regularly plays.
“I putted 100 golf balls,” Rabb explained. “People donated a certain amount of money for every putt I made.”
She noted that her love of golf started years ago.
“I first got into it when I was 5, at a golf tournament watching professionals (in New Jersey),” Rabb said. “I really like the sport.”
In addition to presenting the check Friday to the hospital, Rabb also donated a putting green and golf clubs which were purchased by her parents, Matthew and Trisha Rabb.
“We wanted to donate some putting greens and clubs for the kids, it gives them something to do (while hospitalized),” Hannah said.
She said the funds raised will be used for research into children’s illnesses and to assist hospitalized children in other areas deemed necessary by the medical professionals.
“This makes me feel really good,” Hannah said. “It will help a lot of kids that are sick and in the hospital.”
She said representatives from the hospital expressed thanks for the donation.
“They are really happy that I raised money for them,” Hannah said.
She was shocked by the amount she raised.
“I am very surprised,” Hannah said. “I didn’t think I would raise that much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.