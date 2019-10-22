Support groups
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its November support group schedule.
The schedule includes:
• Coping with the Holidays: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. A panel discussion designed to help those who have lost a loved one cope during the holiday season. Call 570-522-2550 to register.
• Cardiovascular and Stroke: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Evangelical Community Hospital’s Third Floor Rehabilitation Unit. The topic will be Cooking for the Holidays. For more information, call Cardiac Rehabilitation Services at 570-522-2676.
• Bariatric: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Evangelical Community Hospital, West Branch Medical Center Conference Room. This month’s topic will be Healthy Cooking Demo.
• Empty Arms: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms. Support group for individuals following the loss of a baby. Call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 to register.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: Noon to 1 p.m. Sundays, Evangelical Community Hospital in Wood-Mode Conference Room, located on the hospital’s lower level.
For more information on any of these support groups, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Classes
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its schedule of upcoming classes.
The schedule includes:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg.
• Newborn Care: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 11 and 18, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Newborn Care: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Community Health and Wellness.
• T-Dap Clinic and Child Safety Seat Checks: Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Community Health and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Healthcare Provider CPR Class: 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Senior Strong: 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Community Health and Wellness. Kimberly Criswell will present “Understanding Pre-Diabetes.”
• Diabetes Education: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the West Branch Medical Center Conference Room. The topic will be “What is A1c?”
• Consider Cloth: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Community Health and Wellness. The beneifts of using cloth diapers.
• AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Community Health and Wellness.
• Ask Me 3: 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village – Village Commons, Lewisburg. Learn about the three questions you should ask your doctor at every visit.
• Medicare Part D: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Community Health and Wellness.
To register for classes and pay fees, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Screenings
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its November screening schedule.
The schedule includes:
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 7 to 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Burkholder Market, 1653 Continental Boulevard, Washingtonville. Appointments required and can be made by calling 570-768-3200.
• Comprehensive Blood Screen: 7 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Valley View Nursing Center, 2140 Warrensville Road, Montoursville. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 570-768-3200.
• Free Hearing Screening: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 570-768-3200.
• Blood Pressure Screenings: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury, includes a blood sugar screening; 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Lewisburg Express YMCA, Lewisburg; 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Milton YMCA, Milton, includes a blood sugar screening; and noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at Community Health and Wellness, 3 Hospital Drive, suites 116 and 120, Lewisburg.
• Blood sugar screening: 9 to 11 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA, Mifflinburg.
