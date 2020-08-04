MONTGOMERY — A 12-year-old boy was killed in a forklift accident on private property in Central Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.
State police and the Lycoming County coroner’s office said Monday the Ronks, Lancaster County, resident was riding on a forklift with two other people down a long driveway in Clinton Township on Saturday night.
The forklift rolled down an embankment, trapping 12-year-old Samuel Beiler under the machine, the coroner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday due to multiple blunt force trauma, the office said.
The accident took place in the 1,000 block of Elimsport Road, about a mile west of Route 15.
