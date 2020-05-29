MILTON — Chiefs of two municipal police departments in upper Northumberland County have noticed an increase in mental health and related calls during the COVID-19 pandemic
During a recent Milton Borough Council meeting, Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said his department has seen an increase in mental health calls, drug overdoses and fights. He attributed those incidents to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite also confirmed his department has seen an increase in calls for mental health issues and domestic violence during the pandemic.
“There’s a lot of stress caused by no work, no money,” Witherite said. “The inability to freely move about is one of the big underlying triggers for some of these calls.”
Zettlemoyer agreed.
“Any time that you have a situation that is the great unknown of what’s going to happen moving forward (police calls will increase),” he said.
“When you take a segment of our population that’s fragile, used to a daily routine, and you modify that, you are going to see different things spike within our daily call volume,” Zettlemoyer added.
At the same time, he said some of the mental health and substance abuse resources that were once available to people are now being offered in a different format.
“One of the things we are seeing is the outpatient resources that have been afforded to people with mental health illness, and things like that... the meetings, the appointments, a lot of things are being held virtually,” Zettlemoyer said.
“With that, you have some people that are taken out of that face-to-face interaction,” he continued. “The adjustment curve is really steep when it comes to figuring out how to function without that weekly contact... to assist them with resolving problems or difficulties they’re having.”
Both chiefs said their departments are following all Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines related to the pandemic.
“We answer all calls, regardless, but we try to be very careful in our interaction,” Witherite said.
Both he and Zettlemoyer said that while their departments are handling all calls for service, some are handled via phone rather than in-person interactions as situations warrant.
Even when taking suspects into custody, Witherite said appropriate COVID-19 guidelines are followed.
“We use rubber gloves, masks,” he said. “We clean our cars, our office, and any other place we come in contact with (people). We do a lot of cleaning, much more cleaning.”
Zettlemoyer said his officers also use personal protective equipment, gloves and sanitize the police cruisers each time they are used to transport suspects.
“My officers are instructed to pick a certain place in their home, clean it,” Witherite explained. “That’s where their uniforms are taken.”
He believes precautions which have been put in place over the last two months will continue to be followed in the future.
“I don’t think things will be back to the way they were for many, many years,” Witherite said. “I think we will always have these protections in line for the future, either dealing with the flu or other viruses.”
He noted that the Ford Motor Company has developed a heating system for police vehicles which reaches more than 130 degrees, in order to kill any potential viruses which may be active inside the vehicle.
“I think that will be a way of the future for policing,” Witherite said. “We will always follow COVID guidelines.”
