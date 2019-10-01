SUNBURY — The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) recently bestowed Criminal Justice System for the 21st Century Best Practices Awards.
Northumberland County received the 2019 Best Practices Award in the small jail category for its County Rehabilitation Center. After the original county jail was destroyed by a fire in 2015, the county wanted to do more than just build a new prison facility and decided to expand on drug recovery efforts for arrested or incarcerated individuals that are affiliated with drugs. They partnered with Gaudenzia and seven other counties including Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Schuylkill, Snyder and Union to create a rehabilitation facility that would assist individuals from all of the counties suffering from drug addictions. This facility offers arrested individuals that are suffering from drug addictions a more productive alternative than prison.
The Criminal Justice Advisory Board (CJAB) Award was presented to the Lycoming County Criminal Justice Advisory Board. Three CCAP PCCD CJAB Regional Specialists submitted nominations based on their interaction with this county CJAB in their application of best practices. Over the past few years the Lycoming County Criminal Justice Advisory Board has accomplished many goals including: Providing mental health first aid training to court staff, law enforcement professionals, and prison staff; implementing a Crisis Intervention Team; hiring a CIT Coordinator that serves both Lycoming and Clinton counties; and supported the implementation of the Supportive Housing Program, as well as many others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.