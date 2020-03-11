MILTON — Although the Milton Area School District has been able to trim thousands of dollars in expenses from its 2020-2021 budget, the district is still facing a $1 million deficit.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink provided an update on the budget during this week's board committee session. The final budget is expected to be adopted in May.
As it stands, Fink said the budget contains $34.8 million in revenue if the district opts to not increase taxes. Expenses stand at approximately $35.8 million.
The preliminary budget adopted by the district in January included $35.6 million in revenue and $36.8 million in expenses.
Fink highlighted a number of savings which the district has realized over the last month.
As the result of a salary audit, Fink said $230,000 was able to be shaved from the budget.
He stressed that the savings were realized by cleaning up district records and not cutting positions.
Fink also noted that an instructional coaching position will not be filled, resulting in $85,000 in savings.
In addition, $72,000 in athletic equipment proposed for the district's new stadium has been eliminated from the budget. Since the stadium project won't be completed until the 2021-2022 school year, Fink said there was no need to include that in the budget.
The board in November approved a $12 million project to renovate the high school track and football field, and to add a physical wellness facility onto the rear of the school.
Fink also removed $55,000 from the budget which the district will not have to expend due to providing its own transportation for special needs students, rather than contracting with CSIU to offer the service.
The maintenance budget has been reduced by $85,000.
"We are trying to do as much work as we can in house," Fink said, adding the district will be relying less on contracting outside entities for various maintenance functions.
The other savings have also been implemented into the budget: Out of district travel, $48,000; cyber school tuition, $48,000; substitute teachers, $45,000; and $345,000 in health insurance costs.
In addition, Fink reported finding $623,000 worth of other savings in the budget.
"That's a ton of smaller areas, supply lines for each building, savings in electricity," he said.
While substantial budgetary cuts have been made, Fink said the deficit still stands at $1 million as the special education budget has increased due to several students in need of high-level services have moved into the district.
Fink expects to find additional budgetary savings over the next month.
"We haven't had to cut major programs," he said. "We are not talking about letting people go.
"I'm hopeful we can pass a budget that's balanced," Fink continued. "Could we pass a budget in a deficit? Yes. We could do that. We have the reserves."
While significant savings have been found in the 2020-2021 budget, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan cautioned the board that future expenses could rise.
"The savings you are looking at now are one-time savings," she said. "Keep that in perspective."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.