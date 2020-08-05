HARRISBURG — Another 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were added in Union County, state Department of Health data showed Wednesday. Statewide, cases rose by 705 cases.

The statewide number of cases of COVID-19 now stands at 115,714 since March. Twelve new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 7,244. No new local deaths were reported.

Nine confirmed cases were added in Lycoming County. Four new confirmed cases were reported in Northumberland and Columbia counties, and two in Montour County. No new cases were shown in Snyder County.

Confirmed cases by county:

• Northumberland County, 381 cases (11 deaths)

• Lycoming County, 323 cases (20 deaths)

• Columbia County, 441 cases (35 deaths)

• Union County, 187 cases (2 deaths)

• Montour County, 87 cases (3 deaths)

• Snyder County, 83 cases (2 deaths)