LEWISBURG — How well mail-in balloting works in the General Election depends on how promptly ballots are returned to the county.
Greg Katherman, Union County director of elections and voter registration, said doubt that the postal service can handle it has been created in the mind of the public.
For voters who fear the postal service may not get their ballot to the county in time were advised to bring it to the county building.
“The key is obviously, make sure you put in in the mail in a sufficient time so it back.” Katherman said. “If you’re concerned about that, drop it off.”
Ballots may be hand-delivered to the Union County Government Center at 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg.
However, there are no “drop boxes” in Union County and Katherman did not anticipate having any.
“With all that lawsuit stuff, I didn’t have any in the primary,” he said. “I didn’t want them.”
Voters will not even need to provide a postage stamp for the General Election. Inclusion of a post-paid return envelope was recently approved.
Katherman said voters are checked out via drivers license number or the last four digits of a social security number before a mail-in ballot is sent to them.
If a voter has already received a mail-in ballot and decided to vote in person they can do so.
“You must bring your mail-in ballot with you, turn it in at the poll and you will be able to vote there,” Katherman said. “Which is different than was during the primary.”
Reasons for rejection of a mail-in ballot application included not being registered to vote to begin with or not being a county resident.
Blank mail-in ballots are not being distributed though applications are being distributed by parties and other organizations.
Katherman said his office has received many questions, but no one has turned in any suspicious material to date. Some previous mail-in voters have requested a return to voting in person.
Other calls have come from voters who forgot that they checked a box on their primary ballot indicating they wanted to vote mail-in during the General Election.
Other than the volume of mail-in ballots, Katherman said there was little changed from previous elections. He suspected there could be rules changed in the future to allow for more prompt scanning by county election boards.
