MILTON — When it was learned that there were veterans graves in Milton that would not receive a wreath this holiday season, students in the Milton Middle School stepped up.
Nearly 200 wreaths were placed at the gravesites of veterans Friday in Milton Cemetery.
“One of our goals with enrichment is to give back to the community,” said Natalie Easton, middle school enrichment teacher and librarian. “We as the Milton School District wanted to help when we found there wasn’t enough funding.”
Students Kaleb Eger and Myles Brown spearheaded the effort to have the wreaths placed, and the effort continues. The goal is to honor as many gravesites as possible.
Students were aided by staff, community organizations and anonymous donors. A fundraiser was held at the school as well.
“It was just an idea,” said Eger. “It’s a project out of passion. My grandfather is a Vietnam veteran. It’s a way to give back to those, living and deceased, and thank them and their families.”
Wreaths will be collected by the students in January, and plans are to keep the annual recognition going. In addition, plans are already in place to host a Memorial Day event which brings veterans into the school, Easton noted.
