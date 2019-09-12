MILTON — A somber day was marked with a solemn ceremony Wednesday in Milton.
The crowd which attended a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony — organized by Milton American Legion Post 71 and held at Milton’s Veteran’s Tribute and Memorial Walkway — remained silent as speakers reflected on the acts of terror which ripped through the nation on Sept. 11, 2001, and the resolve Americans have shown since that day.
Pastor James Ritter opened the ceremony with a somber prayer.
“We are here to remember, first of all, that horrible day,” he said, while praying.
Ritter added that the families of all of the victims who died as a result of the terror attacks must continue to be lifted up in prayer. He offered thanks to the organizations and counselors that have offered support to the families in the years since the attack.
He also offered a prayer for the “fallen heroes” and all of those who have died as a result of the War on Terror.
Belinda Albright, Northumberland County’s director of Veteran’s Affairs, was the keynote speaker. She described Sept. 11, 2001, as “a day of horror and atrocity like none other our nation has experienced.”
Albright said the impact of that day continues to be felt nearly two decades later.
“Over the last 18 years, men and women volunteered to fight the War on Terror,” she said. “These men and women have gone through multiple deployments.”
As a result of their experiences, she said many have developed post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and some have committed suicide.
In the days following the attack, Albright said flag makers couldn’t keep up with the demand for their product.
“Americans flew their flags to let terrorists know we were not defeated by the attacks that took place in our nation,” she said.
Albright called for Americans to unite in solidarity.
“It is up to each one of us to make sure future generations are filled will loyalty and love for these United States,” she said. “We cannot cower in fear of the terrorists… Be proud of our country, be proud of our flag. Always, always remember Sept. 11, 2001.”
Matt Lenig, second vice commander of American Legion Post 71, will never forget Sept. 11, 2001. He was in U.S. Army basic training — taking a first aid class — when he learned of the attack.
He spoke of the day both during and following the ceremony.
“It was hard,” Lenig said, of the day. “At the same time, my mother was flying on a plane.”
There was a time which Lenig did not know if his mother may have been a passenger on one of the airplanes used in the attack.
“The drill sergeants let us use our phones to call family,” he said, adding that he soon found out his mother was safe.
“It’s very important we remember 9-11 and those men and women that died running into those buildings (that were attacked in New York City)… and those who were called to war in Iraq and Afghanistan.”
While he was in basic training, Lenig was quickly told he would be deployed overseas as a result of the attacks.
While speaking during the ceremony, Lenig asked those in attendance to reflect where they were when they learned of the attack.
“We have young kids in the audience,” he said. “They have no clue what happened on that day.”
Lenig noted that it’s important for future generations to be taught about the day.
Four-year-old Harley Fetzer attended the ceremony dressed in a police officer’s uniform. His sister, 9-year-old Arianna Fetzer, wore a patriotic shirt.
Jo’nelle Fetzer, the children’s mother, reflected on the attire her children wore to the ceremony.
“He got that (police uniform) yesterday and fell in love with it,” Jo’nelle said, of her son. “He wants to be a police officer when he grows up… (Arianna) wanted to be patriotic.”
In addition to Legion and community members, the Milton fire and police departments attended the ceremony.
