Milton school district reports COVID quarantine

MILTON — One Milton Area School District staff member was quarantined to start the 2020-2021 school year after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result prior to the start of school, according to the superintendent.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan confirmed students and staff had not yet returned to school and were not in contact with the individual who received the positive test result. The staff member subsequently met all Department of Health (DOH) criteria to return to school.
“We are following Department of Health guidelines and contacting the DOH whenever a situation is presented because each has a unique fingerprint,” Keegan said. “We also enforced self-quarantine for those who traveled out of state and country regardless if exposure to COVID occurred.”
In reporting on the quarantine, Keegan said the 2020-2021 school year is otherwise off to a smooth start.
“Our staff and students are amazing and willingly complied with the masking requirements,” she said. “Screenings occur daily for every student, staff member and other outside agency support staff entering our facilities.”
Keegan said the district is following the board-approved Health and Safety plan.
“No complaints have been brought from staff or students,” she said. “One parent and I had ongoing communication regarding the mask order but it has been successfully resolved.
“The year is off to a great start,” Keegan added. “We are so happy to have students and staff back in our buildings. The sound is music to our ears. Thank you to our families for their support and encouragement of their children.”
