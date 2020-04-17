MILTON — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce held a “sheltered” Legislative Breakfast this week.
It was recorded, noted Tea Jay Aikey, chamber president and CEO, in view of social distancing requirements. Aikey hoped the question-and-answer session would bring a degree of normalcy associated with a regular chamber breakfast.
Guests included Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108), Rep. David Rowe (R-85) and Alex Halper, director of government affairs for the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.
Each fielded questions from the membership.
Schlegel-Culver said she understood Gov. Tom Wolf issuance of a shelter-in-place order for the state and understood that he consulted county and local officials. She acknowledged the challenges included addressing divergent views of the COVID-19 crisis, from people who believed the shutdown should have happened earlier to some who have perhaps not taken it seriously.
Rowe reiterated that the crisis should be taken seriously and with the future in mind. However, Rowe said the state’s chief executive gave the legislature little notice before issuing the initial shutdown order.
“As a result, we had to spend several days following the initial shutdown order frantically trying to salvage critical components of the supply chain which were left compromised,” Rowe said. “Pennsylvania is a big state, with diverse communities and varying population densities and a one-size fits all plan will not work. That’s why I gave the governor credit for the regional county-by-county stay at home order.”
Rowe said Pennsylvania has remained out of step with business guidelines seen in other states yet also has the highest rate of unemployment.
Rowe was also critical of the moratorium on construction projects. He cited dangerous worksites, economic devastation and hardships on families waiting for homes to be completed. One such family, desperate for a waiver for construction to be completed, sent their children 600 miles away to live.
Schlegel-Culver cited the PRIME project at Evangelical Community Hospital as essential construction in view of the crisis. She has received calls about it and noted the project was granted a waiver to safely continue.
Halper was asked to predict the business consequences of the COVID-19 crisis.
“I think it’s clear, for at least a period of time there will be a new reality in how employers can operate in respect to adhering to CDC guidelines and social distancing,” Halper said. “Many employers will have to supply PPEs, personal protective equipment to their employees. Many of those materials are now being reserved for the health care sector.”
The Virtual Legislative Breakfast will be made available to the public starting Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.