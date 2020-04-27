WINFIELD — Gilson Snow recently teamed up with the Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association (SkiPA) and Sheetz the convenience store chain to provide free snowboards and skis to 150 children and athletes in the state this winter season.
Gilson Snow, one of the fastest growing ski and snowboard companies in the country, handcrafts skis and snowboards from sustainably sourced local raw materials.
“We’re excited to be in the position to give back to the community in a way that can help make it easier for kids in the state to get out on the mountain, and to enjoy living healthy active outdoor lifestyles,” said Andrew Mikowski, Gilson chief revenue officer. “When you look at the winter sports industry, one of the biggest barriers to beginning to ride or ski is the cost involved. The two biggest costs are equipment and lift tickets.”
It was noted that SkiPA operates one of the country’s most comprehensive programs to introduce kids to skiing and snowboarding. The Fourth and Fifth Grade Snowpass allows children in those grades to ski for free at any participating ski area in the state. For only a $40 processing fee, The Snowpass Program allows for up to 3 lift tickets to each ski area.
“PSAA has enjoyed working with Gilson toward our common goal of growing the sports of skiing and snowboarding, and eliminating some of the barriers to getting involved in the sports,” said Linda Irvin, executive director of the PSAA. “It has been so exciting for us to be able to offer to our Snowpass holders the opportunity to earn a free Gilson snowboard or skis, while at the same time increasing the number of times they get on the snow.”
Sheetz also contributed to showing how much fun an active outdoor lifestyle can be.
“Since Sheetz was founded in 1952, we have been committed to being fully connected to the communities we serve, especially through youth sports,” said Sheetz Public Relations Manager Nick Ruffner. “We are so excited that more kids will have the chance to get out onto the mountain and that this partnership will also support our longtime partners at the Special Olympics Pennsylvania.”
After the challenge was issued to get out onto the mountain five times in the winter season, over 100 Snowpass participants met the mark in time to earn their free snowboards and skis.
