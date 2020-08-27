Chief expresses concerns about Department of Health

MILTON — Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer believes a “major disconnect” existed between the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and the Northumberland County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) as the COVID-19 outbreak unfolded at the Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
During Wednesday’s Milton Borough Council meeting, Zettlemoyer said he has a “major concern” with the lack of communication which occurred between the DOH and the EMA.
According to Zettlemoyer, the DOH did not provide the EMA with updates on what was taking place at the center.
“First-hand contact (with the DOH), we did not have,” Zettlemoyer said, adding that police only received updates on what was taking place at the center by reading newspaper articles on the situation.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the DOH also did not contact the borough regarding the outbreak.
Nate Wardle, DOH press secretary, was not available for comment Wednesday evening.
Zettlemoyer and Novinger offered thanks to the county EMA for providing respirators and other personal protective equipment to the police and fire departments, as well as ambulance crews, to be used when responding to calls, particularly at the nursing center.
The DOH confirmed this week that 21 residents of the Milton center have died of COVID-19. Ninety-five residents and 55 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
Novinger reported that the Milton Fire Department’s mobile intensive care unit has logged 152 calls for service in August.
In addition, volunteers with the fire department were dispatched to assist with 33 medical calls for service. The department’s second-due volunteer ambulance was dispatched to 10 calls.
According to Novinger, the department has logged 151 man hours responding to 27 other fire and emergency calls.
Zettlemoyer also expressed concerns about Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to legalize recreational marijuana. Wolf has asked the legislature to draft legislation to legalize medical marijuana, stating tax revenue could be used to support small businesses and restorative justice programs.
Zettlemoyer reported attending a workshop for members of law enforcement held earlier this week on medical marijuana.
According to Zettlemoyer, the state initially said it would be providing proceeds from the sale of medical marijuana to law enforcement. To date, only 5% of the proceeds have gone to law enforcement.
“The average pharmaceutical drug takes anywhere from 15 to 18 years to get approved,” Zettlemoyer said, adding that medical marijuana was approved in just two years.
“A lot of those (approval) hurdles were skipped,” he said.
According to Zettlemoyer, a THC level of 60 to 80% is in medical marijuana, which is much higher than what it was expected to contain.
“There needs to be good science put into (medical marijuana) before we put recreational marijuana in our communities,” he said. “It’s going to be a total debacle when (the state) gets into recreational marijuana.”
Zettlemoyer will be relaying his concerns to legislators, and urged concerned community members to do the same.
With the school year now underway, Zettlemoyer urged motorists to slow down and be observant, particularly each morning and afternoon as students are traveling to and from school.
Wednesday’s meeting was held online via Zoom.
