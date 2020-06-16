LEWISBURG — Walmart stores in Lewisburg, Coal Township and Selinsgrove will be among 10 new COVID-19 test sites in the region to open midweek.
Walmart, Gov. Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of the state Department of Health (DOH) announced the opening of the test sites Monday morning. The drive-through sites will be open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Walmart parking areas. Registration will be required one day in advance.
Adults who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines on who should be tested will be eligible. They include first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19. Tests will be administered by store associates and pharmacists.
Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards was pleased that additional testing sites were being made available, but cautioned that the virus was still being circulated.
“They are for people who think they have COVID-19,” Richards said. “So by all means, wear a mask.”
Richards added that additional testing is showing the extent of exposure to coronavirus. As has been noted, people can have it and have no symptoms.
Wolf said he did not want a resident of the state to go without a test if they were in need of one.
Levine noted that Walmart, as well as other commercial pharmacies, were Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC). Their efforts to provide drive-up testing at no cost using a nasal swab were appreciated.
“After testing, you are required to return home and self-isolate,” Levine added. “If symptoms develop or worsen while you are waiting for your test results, talk to your doctor. If you experience a medical emergency, please seek immediate care.”
A Walmart official also made note of the announcement.
“We are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Pennsylvania during this unprecedented time,” said Jason Klipa, Walmart Pennsylvania public affairs director. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites and to Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials as we work together to open these sites and help our community.”
The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest which will screen and schedule appointments. Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification, ID check and the self-administered test. For the safety of all people on site, walk-ups will not be available.
Tests will be observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site. Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and getting results to those tested and applicable departments of health.
Questions may be directed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays to the Quest dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719.
Other test sites will be at Walmart locations in Sayre, State College, Edinboro, New Castle, Grove City and Mansfield. All will be in parking areas of the stores and not inside.
