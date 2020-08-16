The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Columbia County, of Northumberland County, and of Montour County are sharing their expertise this growing season. If you have any questions or column topic suggestions, please email them to ColumbiaMG@psu.edu.
Upcoming events, week of:
Aug. 16 – Want to become a Penn State Extension Master Gardener volunteer? Please email us at mrg211@psu.edu about our Basic Training course for adult volunteers. We will host our Meet & Greet the Master Gardeners program at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://extension.psu.edu/master-gardener-training-information-for-columbia-montour-and-northumberland-counties.
August 23 – Is the spotted lanternfly new to you in Columbia, Northumberland, and Luzerne Counties? Join us to recognize the spotted lanternfly, Lycorma delicatula, stages of its life cycle, understand how it feeds, learn management methods, and more in this free online webinar from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. Register at https://extension.psu.edu or telephone Extension Customer Service at 877-345-0691.
Aug. 30 – Can you identify the spotted lanternfly’s favorite tree in Columbia, Northumberland, and Luzerne Counties? Learn how to identify Tree-of-Heaven, Ailanthus altissima, safely apply control methods, and create trap trees during this free online webinar from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2. Register at https://extension.psu.edu or telephone Extension Customer Service at 877-345-0691.
Sept. 6 – Join the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Columbia County for their annual Fall into Gardening event from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 via Zoom. 8:30 to 1:30. $5 for all five presentations. Registration is online website https://extension.psu.edu/fall-into-gardening or telephone Extension Customer Service at 877-345-0691.
Sept. 20 — Master Gardeners cannot staff the Garden Hotline in Extension offices. However, we can respond to your gardening questions via email. Email your gardening questions to ColumbiaMG@psu.edu or MontourMG@psu.edu or NorthumberlandMG@psu.edu. Include your full contact information (name, email address, telephone number, address and county). When sending photos, please include a ruler or coin so we can determine the size of the insect, disease, or plant.
