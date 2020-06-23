NORTHUMBERLAND — A first Sunday Program will be held from 9:30 to 10:10 a.m. Sunday, July 5, at the Historic Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel, 380 Front St., Northumberland.
Those attending will be required to wear masks and social distance.
The program will feature guest poet Sharlene Gilman. Music for the program will be provided by Tim Latshaw and Mike Balliet.
Latshaw has been a bassist, guitarist and vocalist in numerous bands for more than 40 years, in addition to performing an eclectic mix of original and cover songs as a soloist. He teaches guitar and bass at Zing Productions, a performing arts center, and hosts the Open Jam at the Old Forge Brewing Company in Danville.
In the midst of the quarantine, Balliet has returned to his passion of creating music, and is currently working with bandmates and separately with his mother, Sandra Balliet, who plays the dulcimer.
