HARRISBURG — Rep. David Rowe (R-85) is co-sponsoring legislation which, if approved, would suspend the personal income tax and state sales tax to protect working families adversely impacted by mitigation efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.
“Roughly 78% of the families in our country are living paycheck to paycheck," a statement issued by Rowe said. "The governor’s emergency declaration and measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19, while necessary to protect public health and safety, is having an immediate financial impact on working families.
He said many constituents have expressed fear over losing their jobs and being unable to pay their rent, mortgages or buy food and other basic necessities for their family.
“While access to loans is helpful, it is much more important to reduce costs for our constituents and afford them the financial wherewithal to recover as soon as possible after the emergency has passed," Rowe said. " That is why we are introducing legislation to suspend the imposition and collection of the 3.07% personal income tax and the 6% state sales tax until the emergency declaration is lifted.”
