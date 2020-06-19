NORTHUMBERLAND – Construction continues on the Northumberland Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water and King streets) in Northumberland.
On Monday, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., will continue paving side roads that will be tied into the main roadway. Paving of the side road intersections is expected to be completed next week and will be done during daylight hours under flagging conditions.
Pavement marking on main roadway, crosswalks and legends will begin on Wednesday, and will be completed on Tuesday, weather permitting. Line painting work will be completed during the overnight hours.
Motorists can expect the following:
• Duke Street – Wednesday through Friday. Work will be performed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• King Street, Front Street, and Water Street — Sunday, June 28 through Tuesday, June 30. Work will be performed from 8 P.M. to 6 a.m.
• Minor disruptions to traffic will occur.
The project is scheduled to be completed by August.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc., is the primary contractor for the $14 million roadway construction project.
