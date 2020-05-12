WILLIAMSPORT — Motorists who travel on Route 15 southbound in Williamsport are advised that a soil remediation project will take place Wednesday due to a previous tractor-trailer crash.
A contractor will be working on Route 15 southbound, where Route 15 makes a sharp bend as it merges into the interchange with Route 220 and Interstate 180. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists should expect the right (driving) lane to be closed while the work is being completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.